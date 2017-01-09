When Emma Stone burst into tears

Actress Emma Stone has said she "burst into tears" when she had her handprint cemented in front of Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California, last year.

The 28-year-old star revealed that she was clueless about the ceremony at the time when she was selected for its honour in December last year, reported Femalefirst.

Speaking on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live', Stone said, "I had no idea what the hell was going on. (I thought), 'They've got all the hand and footprints. This is just a fun little celebration and they put it up in a museum somewhere.' I don't know why I thought this. It wasn't explained to me.

"So when we went I was like, 'This is gonna be a nostalgic celebration, we're gonna put our hands and feet in the cement and then they're gonna take it away and then they're gonna put it inside'," she said.

The actress continued, "Then they were like, 'Here's your practice (cement slab) and then, when you get out there for the real one that stays out there, you'll know what to do.' And I was like, 'What do you mean stays out there?'... I had no idea! "(I) burst into tears and really humiliated myself."