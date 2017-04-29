What happened during Jolie, Pitt's plane flight?

Actress-filmmaker Angelina Jolie had reportedly planned to end her marriage to estranged husband and actor Brad Pitt, months before they fought on an airplane, following which the news of their divorce emerged.

New details of the flight that led to the couple's split have emerged. The Allied actor was drinking heavily over the course of a 12-hour journey from Nice, France to Los Angeles on September 14, 2016, reports usmagazine.com.

About an hour before touching down at Minnesota's Falls International Airport to refuel, Jolie had asked Pitt to "sober up."

It was reported before that workers at Minnesota Falls airport could hear arguing from the plane before the doors opened.

Pitt also drove around the tarmac in a fuel truck and at one point, and backed up and crashed into another airport vehicle.

Once they got back in the jet, things got worse and that's when the couple's son Maddox intervened his parents' argument.

As the plane came in for a landing, Jolie texted a travel coordinator to hire extra cars to ferry her and their six children to a hotel in an attempt to diffuse the situation with Pitt. She said they could talk about everything in the morning," usmagazine.com quoted a source as saying.

But once they touched down in Los Angeles., the children "piled into the cars Angie pointed them to and locked the doors", while Pitt took a separate vehicle and travelled to an undisclosed location without his family, the source claimed.