We're always going to have a relationship: Schreiber

Actor Liev Schreiber says he and his former partner and actress Naomi Watts are on amicable terms.



He added that they will "always have a relationship because we have children". They announced their split in September last year.



Schreiber opened up about his relationship with Watts in an interview with TV WEEK magazine, reports dailymail.co.uk.



"So far, it's been great," the 49-year-old said, stating that their children, sons Sasha, 10, and Kai, eight, are on top of their priority.



"For me, it's our kids (that are the most important)," said the four-time Golden Globe nominated actor.



He added: "It's important we find ways to fill in the cracks with each other. In the case of me and Naomi, we're always going to have a relationship because we have children. So it's important we work together well in that way. So far, it's been great."



On the professional front, Schreiber is busy with the fifth season of his hit show Ray Donovan.



The new season of Ray Donovan finds Ray (played by Schreiber) turning his attention back to Hollywood and his celebrity fixer firm. The fifth season of the show will premiere in India on AXN in August.