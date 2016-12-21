We're a family and we'll always be a family: Jolie on split

Hollywood star couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt may have parted ways last year but the actress says that they will always be a family.

The 41-year-old star opened up about her highly-publicised split from Pitt, 53, for the first time since filing for divorce in September 2016, reported People magazine.

"I don't want to say very much about that, except to say it was a very difficult time... And we are a family and we will always be a family, and we will get through this time and hopefully be a stronger family for it," Jolie told BBC World News' Yalda Hakim in Cambodia.

The actress was in Cambodia to promote her new film First They Killed My Father.

It is a project close to Jolie's heart, as the actress adopted her first child, son Maddox, now 15, from a Cambodian orphanage in 2002.

The mother-of-six further said that she was coping by maintaining a focus on her children, Maddox, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8.

"Many, many people find themselves in this situation. My whole, my family... We've all being through a difficult time.

My focus is my children, our children... And my focus is finding this way through.

"We are and forever will be a family. I am coping with finding a way through to make sure that this somehow makes us stronger and closer."