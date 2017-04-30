Watson went to princess boot camp for 'Beauty and the Beast'

Actress Emma Watson went to "princess boot camp" for three months before filming the "Beauty and the Beast".

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 27-year-old star said in order to prepare for the role of

Belle in the recently released romantic musical fantasy, she learnt a lot things, reported Digital Spy. "I did princess boot camp for three months. It was fun. I got to ride a horse, I got to learn to waltz and then I had singing lessons and then rehearsals," Watson says.

When asked if she can still waltz, Watson says, "I could stumble my way through something reasonable."