  1. Home
  2. Hollywood

Watson went to princess boot camp for 'Beauty and the Beast'

  • PTI

    PTI | London

    April 30, 2017 | 07:45 PM
Emma Watson, Beauty and the Beast, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Emma Watson (PHOTO: Facebook)

Actress Emma Watson went to "princess boot camp" for three months before filming the "Beauty and the Beast".

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 27-year-old star said in order to prepare for the role of

Belle in the recently released romantic musical fantasy, she learnt a lot things, reported Digital Spy. "I did princess boot camp for three months. It was fun. I got to ride a horse, I got to learn to waltz and then I had singing lessons and then rehearsals," Watson says.

When asked if she can still waltz, Watson says, "I could stumble my way through something reasonable." 

TAGS :

THE STATESMAN PULSE

Can Kolkata Knight Riders continue winning momentum when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad?

Thank you for voting!

Copyright © 2016 The Statesman Limited. All Rights Reserved.