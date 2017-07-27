Warwick Davis to feature in 'Star Wars' Han Solo film

Actor Warwick Davis has joined the upcoming Star Wars Han Solo film.



Director Ron Howard shared the news of Davis coming on board for the film on Twitter.



Howard was named the director of the Han Solo film in June after Disney and Lucasfilm fired Phil Lord and Christopher Miller months into the shoot.



Fans asked Howard when they might get to see a sequel to his 1998 fantasy film Willow, which starred Davis.



He tweeted: "Glad you are asking for one! I directed Warwick Davis for the first time in 30 years today. It made me happy."



Details of Davis' role have not been shared yet.



Davis is no stranger to the franchise though, as he has earlier starred as Ewok and Wicket W. Warrick, in 1993's Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi. He also played assorted characters in 1999 film Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace, 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens and 2016's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.



The untitled standalone Star Wars film stars Alden Ehrenreich as young Han Solo, Donald Glover as Han Solo's friend Lando Calrissian, Woody Harrelson as Han Solo's mentor named Beckett and Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca among others.



Scripted by Lawrence and Jon Kasdan, the Star Wars spin-off is scheduled to release next year.