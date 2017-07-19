Viola Davis's production company to adapt 'Girls Like Us'

Viola Davis and Julius Tennon's production company will be adapting Rachel Lloyd's acclaimed novel “Girls Like Us”.

“Girls Like Us: Fighting for a World Where Girls Are Not for Sale” is Lloyd's true story about falling prey to the world of commercial sex exploitation and escaping to dedicate her life to fight that very industry, reported Variety.

“Viola and I are thrilled to work with the team at EveryWhere Studios. We're moved by Rachel's story and impressed by her commitment to helping these girls find their voice and changing the narrative on how society views them,” Tennons said.

Lloyd is an author and activist as well as the founder and executive director of GEMS, Girls Educational and Mentoring Services, which she began when she was just 23 years old and newly transplanted to New York.