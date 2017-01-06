Viola Davis remembers father during emotional Walk of Fame

"Suicide Squad" star Viola Davis is the first celebrity to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2017, but all she could think about while accepting the honour was her late father.

The 51-year-old star's husband, actor Julius Tennon, 63, and her daughter Genesis were in attendance, along with

Oscar-winning actress Meryl Streep, who presented the honour to Davis, reported People magazine.

"I wish he were here. He died in 2006 and, um, he would think this is pretty fantastic," Davis said. Davis also reflected on her difficult upbringing, saying, "The only picture I have of myself as a kid in kindergarten is with a little... an expression that's not really a smile, not really a frown, just something.

"But every time I look at the little girl, I always thought, 'Oh, that's a cute outfit.' But she was always

hungry, she was always shy, she was always kind of in the background, but inside she had big dreams bursting." After thanking her family and Streep for their support, Davis said, "I cannot believe my life right now. All I can say

is, 'God has blessed my life in abundance'."