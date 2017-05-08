Tracy Morgan's 'purpose' is to spread love

The 48-year-old comedian almost died three years ago when a Walmart truck smashed into the limousine he was travelling in and he says the horror crash, which killed his close friend James 'Jimmy' McNair, has given him a new outlook on life, reported People magazine.

“It doesn't cost nothing to be nice. I know my purpose in this world is to spread love. I love you and you can't do nothing about it,” Morgan says.

The star has three sons Gitrid, Malcolm, and Tracy, Jr from his first marriage and two-year-old daughter Maven with wife Megan Woolover.

He made an impressive recovery since the horrific ordeal and recently got to meet the man who saved his life by pulling him out of the wreckage.