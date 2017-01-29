'Tomb Raider' casts Dominic West as Lara Croft's father

British actor Dominic West is joining Alicia Vikander in MGM-Warner Bros' Tomb Raider reboot and will portray Lara Croft's father.

Vikander became attached to the role of Lara Croft last April. Walton Goggins and Daniel Wu are also attached reported Variety.

MGM and Warner Bros acquired the rights from GK Films which had previously purchased the film rights in 2011 from Square Enix Ltd Graham King is serving as producer and Roar Uthaug ("The Wave") will direct.

The original Tomb Raider game was published in 1996 by London-based video game company Eidos and went on to become one of the most successful video games of the time. Eidos is now part of an international interactive entertainment group, Square Enix.

The "Tomb Raider" franchise has sold over 45 million copies worldwide. Paramount's two films starring Angelina Jolie as British archaeologist Lara Croft were released in 2001 and 2003 and grossed USD 432 million worldwide.

Vikander won an Oscar in 2016 for her performance in The Danish Girl and also garnered attention for her performance in Ex Machina.

West stars on Showtime's series The Affair which was recently renewed for a fourth season. Other credits include The Wire, Money Monster and Genuis

The reboot is scheduled to be released on March 16, 2018.