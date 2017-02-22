Tom Hanks gets into character for Spielberg's next

Actor Tom Hanks was spotted as late Washington Post editor Ben Bradlee on the set of Steven Spielberg's new movie "The Papers".

The actor appeared relaxed as he shot scenes for the Spielberg-directed biopic, which is set to cover the story of the infamous Pentagon Papers, on Monday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Portraying the legendary newspaper editor, who passed away in 2014, Hanks has joined forces with fellow acting legend Meryl Streep who has been cast as Post publisher Katharine 'Kay' Graham.

He suited up in a grey jacket, matching pants, a striped shirt and a steel-coloured tie put together by the film's costume designer Ann Roth.

Later, he donned a different suit, this time a checked version with a navy tie and baby blue shirt beneath.

With his hair combed back, Hanks was smiling as he leafed through a prop copy of the paper and stood chatting with co-stars David Cross and Bob Odenkirk.

With the film set in the 1970s around the time of the Vietnam War, the three were decked out in period-appropriate attire as they stood in front of a magazine stand.