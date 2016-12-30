Todd Fisher shares drawing of Debbie, Carrie in heaven

Actor-filmmaker Todd Fisher has pictured his late mother Debbie Reynolds and sister Carrie Fisher together in heaven.

One day after Debbie's death, the actor tweeted a touching drawing of her and Fisher, who died on Tuesday, reports people.com.

"This is a beautiful love story to witness in my 58 years. I miss them both so much. Love is everlasting," Todd posted on Twitter on Thursday.

The drawing, which was made by Ricky LaChance, shows Carrie and Debbie wrapping their arms around each other's shoulders. Carrie is dressed as her "Star Wars" character Princess Leia, while her mother wears a yellow raincoat just like Kathy Selden, her character in 1952's "Singin' in the Rain".

"What a glorious feeling I'm happy again," read the caption, which is a lyric from Debbie's musical comedy.

Carrie died on Tuesday at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack onboard a plane.

Debbie, 84, was in Beverly Hills on Wednesday afternoon when she had to be rushed to the hospital. She died after being rushed to a hospital.

