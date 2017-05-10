Tim Blake Nelson to play Don Quixote

Actor Tim Blake Nelson is set play the titular role in The True Don Quixote, a modern day reimagining of Miguel de Cervantes' classic story.

Nelson will star as a man who is inspired by the fictional Quixote, who spent too much time with romance stories that he started believing he is a knight, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Chris Poche is the writer and director of the project, which has begun principal photography in New Orleans.

Cervantes' Spanish-language epic has become a hot property off late. Disney is also developing an adaptation, with Gordon Gray and Billy Ray attached to produce.