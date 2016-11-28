This has been a long time coming:Stallone on working with Chan

Veteran actor Sylvester Stallone is excited to work with Jackie Chan, one of the biggest action stars of all time.

The two actors are collaborating for an action film titled Ex-Baghdad.

"This is going to be a great day when I walk on the set with Jackie Chan one of the greatest bravest action actors who ever lived! This has been a long time coming!" Stallone posted on Instagram.

The story centres around two former special forces soldiers, who must escort a group of civilians along Baghdad's Highway of Death to the Green Zone.

Need for Speed director Scott Waugh is in negotiations to helm the movie.