Things got bad: Jolie on split from Pitt

Actress Angelina Jolie, who claims that she dealt with Bell's Palsy and hypertension following her much talked about split with actor Brad Pitt, says she knew her marriage was on the brink of ending when things got "bad and difficult" to handle.

She added that the family is still healing from the fallout.

The actress caused shockwaves when she filed for divorce last September. The Hollywood megastars had been married for two years and were a couple since 2004. They share six children.

Jolie, who prefers to be reticent about her personal life, has opened up about it in a detailed interview with Vanity Fair magazine, reports mirror.co.uk.

During the interview Jolie, didn't go into details on what caused her split with Pitt but she mentioned that things "got bad" before adding "I don't want to use that word… Things became 'difficult'".

Speaking about her relationship with Pitt, Jolie said: "We care for each other and care about our family. We are both working towards the same goal."

"We're all just healing from the events that led to the filing... They're not healing from divorce. They're healing from some ... from life, from things in life."

The actress, also known for her work towards social and humanitarian causes, opened up about her relationship with her mother, and revealed that she often got worried about her when she was growing up -- something she doesn't want for her own children.

"I think it's very important to cry in the shower and not in front of them. They need to know that everything's going to be all right even when you're not sure it is."

The star also said she has noticed more grey hair and dryness in her skin of late.

"I can't tell if it's menopause or it's just been the year I've had," she said.

The "Maleficent" star added: "I actually feel more of a woman because I feel like I'm being smart about my choices, and I'm putting my family first, and I'm in charge of my life and my health. I think that's what makes a woman complete."

The actress is proud of her children.

"(Our lifestyle) was not in any way a negative. That was not the problem. That is and will remain one of the wonderful opportunities we are able to give our children... They're six very strong-minded, thoughtful, worldly individuals. I'm very proud of them."

