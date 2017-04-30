They're just not curious: Judi Dench slams young actors

Veteran actress Judi Dench says she is not happy with the young lot of actors as they are not curious to know about the past theatre greats.

The 82-year-old legend believes the new generation of performers lack respect for the work of their predecessors,

reported Femalefirst.

"What is so shocking is that young actors don't want to find out about the legacy that we've been left. They don't want to know about David Garrick and Sir Henry Irving and

Peggy Ashcroft and Edith Evans, and that seems to me to be a terrible shame.

"...They're just not curious. It's just non-curiosity. I think it's terribly important to know the huge history of theatre that we have, why you're in it, what people did before, the lives of actors," Dench says.