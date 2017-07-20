Theron found it 'really easy' to do sex scenes with actress

Actress Charlize Theron didnt break a sweat while filming sex scenes with another woman on the set of her latest film Atomic Blonde.



The 41-year-old actress told Extra on Tuesday that working on those scenes with Sofia Boutella was "really easy", reports people.com.



"With Sofia, it was easy just because we're both dancers and you have to choreograph those scenes quite a bit," she said.



"Otherwise, they just become silly. There is a technical aspect to it, so with her, it was really easy because she thinks like me because we're dancers," added Theron.



Theron said the scene was shot in 45 minutes and that filming racy scenes with men was a bit different than working with women.



"With the guys, they're not dancers, so, it takes a bit more work," she said.



Despite the extra work, the Oscar-winning actress admitted that she enjoys filming sex scenes with both men and women.



"Doing a love scene with guys is different, but I enjoy both."