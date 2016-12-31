The world needs Kanye West: John Legend

Singer John Legend has praised Kanye West for being an "important talent" and believes the world "needs" him.

The 38-year-old "All of Me" hitmaker hopes his friend, who was hospitalised earlier this year with exhaustion and sleep deprivation, is on the mend, reported Rolling Stone magazine.

"This is a very difficult life and a difficult business. I don't want to try to play pop psychologist, so I'm not gonna try to analyse what's happening with him.

"I just want him to do whatever he needs to do to feel better and to feel like he's ready to go again, because music needs him. The world needs him. I think he's such an important talent."