Taylor Swift hints Super Bowl pre-show her only gig this year

Singer Taylor Swift has made a surprising statement during her performance at Super Bowl LI pre-party, saying she does not have any plan to go on a tour this year.

The 27-year-old star performed at the Direct TV Super Saturday Night Concert at Club Nomadic when she revealed that her Super Bowl pre-show might be her only one in 2017, reported AceShowbiz.

"As far as I know I'm only doing one show in 2017, and as far as I know, this is that show," Swift said, before adding, "By coming to this show tonight, you are attending of this year's tour dates."

Dressed in a sequined and fringed short black dress, Swift lighted up the stage by performing hit numbers mostly from her albums Red and 1989.

The set list included Shake It Off, Blank Space, Bad Blood, Style, We Are Never Getting Back Together, 22 and I Knew You Were Trouble.

But what made Swift's performance more interesting was her acoustic rendition of ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris' hit song, "This Is What You Came For".