Streep, Paltrow join stars in memorial for Fisher

Celebrities like Meryl Streep, Gwyneth Paltrow and Meg Ryan joined stars for the private memorial service of actress Carrie Fisher.

Friends and family of Fisher, who died at age 60 on December 27 after a heart attack, gathered here on Thursday for an intimate memorial at her Beverly Hills home, reports people.com.

On Friday, a funeral service for Fisher's mother and actress Debbie Reynolds, who died at age 84, a day after her daughter, will take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park here. She will be buried with some of her daughter's ashes.

For Fisher's memorial, her daughter Billie Lourd, 24, chose to have it at her mother's home, where Fisher famously and frequently entertained.

"Billie wanted the people her mother loved to gather in that living room one last time," a family friend said.

Family members in attendance included Fisher's brother Todd, her half-sisters Joely Fisher and Tricia Leigh Fisher and Lourd's father Bryan Lourd. Fisher's beloved dog Gary Fisher was also there.

The 125 guests included Fisher's close friends Streep, Tracey Ullman, author Bruce Wagner, comedian Stephen Fry and security expert Gavin de Becker.

Penny Marshall, Richard Dreyfuss, Buck Henry, Candice Bergen and George Lucas were also seen.

At the memorial, Streep performed Fisher's favourite song, "Happy days are here again."