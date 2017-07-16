'Star Wars:The Last Jedi' behind-the-scene reel debuts at D23

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" director Rian Johnson and cast of the film -including Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and Mark Hamill released an exclusive behind-the-scene footage from the film at D23 Expo.



The Episode VIII is still in post-production and the reel reveals the first stages for some serious "Last Jedi" action including Adam Driver's Kylo Ren and Ridley's Rey using wooden sticks to train for their light saber sequences.



But the most touching moment was the final shot featuring Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia. Fisher died December 27 after filming her final role.



"It's about family, and that's what so powerful about it," Fisher said in the reel about shooting what turned out to be her final "Star Wars" movie. The actress then gave a salute to the camera.



In addition to the footage, Disney also unveiled a set of new character posters.



The posters of the upcoming pop culture sci-fi series include Jedi-in-training Rey, Finn, the villainous Kylo Ren, the Jedi sage Luke Skywalker, and General Leia.



The second installment of the third set of trilogies of the Lucasfilm space saga, which was written and directed by Johnson is set to open in theaters December 15, 2017.



The movie also features Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong'o, Andy Serkis, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie, Kelly Marie Tran, Laura Dern and Benicio Del Toro