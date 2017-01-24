'Star Wars' spoof in works

Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer, the men behind Scary Movie, Epic Movie, and Vampire Suck, have signed on to parody Star Wars with their next film.

Friedberg and Seltzer will write and direct the Star Wars spoof named Star Worlds Episode XXXIVE=MC2: The Force Awakens The Last Jedi Who Went Rogue", which is eyeing a Fall 2017 shoot, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Paul Hanson is producing the film alongside Broken Road Productions' Todd Garner.

"Jason and Aaron are a powerhouse duo who have proven time and time again that they are fully tapped into what audiences love," said Hanson.

"Their fearless take on pop culture has us beyond thrilled to tackle the world's most popular franchise with the two of them leading us into a galaxy far, far away," he added.