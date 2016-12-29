'Star Wars' not to recreate Carrie Fisher digitally

In the wake of Carrie Fisher's death, Lucasfilm has issued a statement that the company will not digitally recreate actress in the next "Star Wars" films.

The spokesperson said that there were certain rumours after the death of the actress, who played Princess Leia and they wanted to put them to rest, reported Variety.

"We want to assure our fans that Lucasfilm has no plans to digitally recreate Carrie Fisher's performance as Princess or General Leia Organa," the company stated.

They added that Lucasfilm is yet to recover from the Fisher's death and that she will always be remembered.

"Carrie Fisher was, is, and always will be a part of the Lucasfilm family. She was our princess, our general, and more importantly, our friend.

"We are still hurting from her loss. We cherish her memory and legacy as Princess Leia, and will always strive to honour everything she gave to Star Wars," they said.

Fisher will be seen in the upcoming "Star Wars: Episode VIII", which is slated for release on December 15.