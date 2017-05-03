'Star Wars' isn't a movie, it's a religion: JJ Abrams

Director JJ Abrams says for Star Wars rabid fanbase, the epic space opera franchise is a religion.

While speaking at the Milen Global conference in Beverly Hills alongside Jon Favreau, Abrams said managing fans' expectations can be difficult, reported The Wrap.

“Star Wars isn't a movie, it's a religion. But this religion people have, they don't always know how fungible these things are,” said Abrams, who helmed the seventh installment in the popular series- “The Force Awakens”.

Lucasfilm and Disney are next coming up with the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The movie will hit the US theaters on December 15. Carrie Fisher had finished filming her scenes as Princess Leia before she passed away last December, while Mark Hamill will reprise his role as Luke Skywalker in the movie.

Other returning cast members include Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Lupita Nyong'o, Oscar Isaac, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie and Andy Serkis.