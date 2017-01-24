'Star Wars film II' shoot begins

A still from the movie (Photo: Facebook)

The filming of stand-alone Star Wars film II centring on Han Solo is officially underway.

Marking the production kick-off, co-director Chris Miller shared the very first photo from the film's set on Twitter.

Miller captioned the photo, "Han First Shot."

The photo also revealed the working title of the Han Solo standalone picture.

It has been tentatively named Star Wars: Red Cup.

This follows the tradition of giving strange titles for Star Wars'films during production.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi was previously given Space Bear as the working title.

Meanwhile, Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi was shot under the working title Blue Harvest.