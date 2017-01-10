'Star Wars' director shares details of 'Episode VIII'

Director Rian Johnson has shared some poignant details about the "Star Wars: Episode VIII".

In an interview, conducted before the passing of actress Carrie Fisher, the 43-year-old filmmaker had shared some inside information, reported Variety.

"I want it to be a blast and to be funny and to be a ride the way 'The Force Awakens' and the original 'Star Wars' movies were," Johnson said.

The movie will investigate the motivations of the hero trio, Rey, Finn, and Poe, while also revealing more about the mysterious histories of these characters.

"I wanted to know more about each of them, and that doesn't just mean information or backstory," Johnson said.

Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker will appear right from the outset of the film and will have ample amount of the screen-time.

Johnson added that Rey will develop a powerful bond with Luke. He said that this will be a coming-of-age sort of film for her character.

The director did not divulge the title of the upcoming film, but said that it has been in his mind from the time he started working on the film.

"Star Wars: Episode VIII" will premiere this year on December 15.