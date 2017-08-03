'Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan' to get prequel series

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan will reportedly have a prequel series with Nicholas Meyer as its director and writer.



The network is developing the series focusing on the character Khan Noonien Singh.



The series will fill in the gap between Space Seed and The Wrath of Khan, with the story centering on Khan and the crew which tries to survive on the hostile planet of Ceti Alpha V.



Last month, Meyer had hinted at a separate project in an interview. However, since there were reports of Star Trek 4 being developed, fans assumed that the aforementioned project would be a feature film instead of a TV series.



In addition to directing The Wrath of Khan and The Undiscovered Country, Meyer co-wrote Star Trek: The Voyage Home. He is also on board to write and be a consultant for Discovery.