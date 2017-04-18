Stand-up still 'priority' for Amy Schumer

Actress Amy Schumer says stand-up comedy is still a "major priority" for her.

The 35-year-old may have made a name for herself in Hollywood, but she is adamant that her passion still lies in stand-up comedy and her planned comedy tour in 2016 was cancelled at the last moment due to illness, not to pursue a film project, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"Stand-up is still a major priority. I got really sick, or I would have been there," Schumer told Daily Telegraph newspaper.

"I have every intention of coming back. Everybody loves performing in Australia. I love it, so I hope I get to come out there soon," she added.