Stan Lee honoured with handprint ceremony in Hollywood

Popular comic book writer Stan Lee was honoured with a ceremony to imprint his hands and feet in front of the TLC Chinese Theatre.



The event was attended by Marvel head Kevin Feige, Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn, filmmaker Kevin Smith, Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, Star Trek's Nichelle Nichols and comic book artist Todd McFarlane, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



"I thank you from the bottom from my heart, and I've always wondered about that expression," Lee said.



"Why is the bottom of your heart more important than the top of your heart? I thank you from my whole heart."



For over seven decades, the 94-year-old legend has created some of the most iconic rosters of heroes and villains of the comic book page.



Among Lee's most memorable creations are Iron Man, Thor, Black Panther, the X-Men, Fantastic Four and Spider-Man.



These heroes have become the backbone of both the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as, the Fox Marvel Universe, further proving that Lee's works are timeless classics.



Lee was also honoured as a Disney Legend on July 14 and is set to be feted on Friday at a panel during Comic-Con in San Diego.