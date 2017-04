Model-actress Sofia Boutella is in negotiations to join Jodie Foster in Hotel Artemis.

Drew Pearce, whose writing credits include Iron Man 3 and Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation, will direct from his own script.

Adam Siegel and Marc Platt are producing for Marc Platt Productions. Pearce will executive produce through his Point of No Return production banner.

The project is expected to launch international sales next month at the Cannes Film Festival.