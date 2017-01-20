  1. Home
Sherlock will not replace Cumberbatch: writer Mark Gatiss

  PTI

    Los Angeles

    January 20, 2017
The writer of popular TV series Sherlock, Mark Gatiss, says they will never replace Benedict Cumberbatch as the lead.

Gatiss said the show is special and they cannot think of anybody other than the British actor, who can do justice to the character, reported Digital Spy.

"We couldn't do it without him, of course not. We couldn't recast Sherlock. It's not a show we're just churning out. It's a special thing and we couldn't do it without Benedict," the writer said.

Gatiss, who also plays Sherlock's brother Mycroft on the BBC series, went on to describe Cumberbatch, 40 and co-star Martin Freeman as "the definitive Holmes and Watson of our age".

"I don't think you need to argue that," he said.

