  1. Home
  2. Hollywood

She's perfect: Schumer on Hathaway's Barbie role

  • IANS

    IANS | Los Angeles

    July 27, 2017 | 09:10 AM

Actress Amy Schumer (Photo: Facebook)

Actress Amy Schumer won't be able to continue in Sony Pictures live-action Barbie movie, but that doesn't mean she is mad at actress Anne Hathaway for possibly stepping into the title characters shoes.

On Tuesday, the 36-year-old comedian posted about the potential casting of Hathaway in the role, responding to news that the Oscar-winning actress was in talks to replace her in the feature film, reports people.com. 

"Hathaway smathaway," Schumer captioned a selfie - quickly pointing out that she was joking.

"Jkjk she's perfect!! Can't wait to see it!"

Hathaway is the frontrunner for the part, but a spokesperson for the studio stressed that Hathaway's involvement is not confirmed.

Schumer initially boarded the film in last December, but ultimately dropped out in March.

TAGS :

Copyright © 2016 The Statesman Limited. All Rights Reserved.