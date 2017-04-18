She's perfect: Schumer on Hathaway's Barbie role

Actress Amy Schumer won't be able to continue in Sony Pictures live-action Barbie movie, but that doesn't mean she is mad at actress Anne Hathaway for possibly stepping into the title characters shoes.

On Tuesday, the 36-year-old comedian posted about the potential casting of Hathaway in the role, responding to news that the Oscar-winning actress was in talks to replace her in the feature film, reports people.com.

"Hathaway smathaway," Schumer captioned a selfie - quickly pointing out that she was joking.

"Jkjk she's perfect!! Can't wait to see it!"

Hathaway is the frontrunner for the part, but a spokesperson for the studio stressed that Hathaway's involvement is not confirmed.

Schumer initially boarded the film in last December, but ultimately dropped out in March.