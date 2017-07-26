Schreiber gets thumbs up for defying gender norms

Actor Liev Schreiber is being praised for defying gender norms and dressing his nine-year-old son as female Suicide Squad character Harley Quinn.



Schreiber, who shares custody of his son with actress Naomi Watts, was spotted accompanying Sasha to Comic Con over the weekend here.



Social media was flooded with comments supporting Schreiber's willingness to let his son express himself, with one user saying: "I knew there was a reason why I liked this guy. What an awesome dad and human being."



Another said: "1) he looks amazing. Costume on point. My edges are snatched. 2) this is what good parenting looks like!". Another user added: "Liev Schreiber is an awesome dad for this!"



On the professional front, Schreiber is busy with the fifth season of his hit show "Ray Donovan".



The new season of Ray Donovan finds Ray (played by Schreiber) turning his attention back to Hollywood and his celebrity fixer firm. The fifth season of the show will premiere in India on AXN in August.