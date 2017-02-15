Scarlett Johansson finds Black Widow perfect for standalone

Actress Scarlett Johansson says her Avengers character Black Widow is "right" for a standalone movie.

The 32-year-old actress stars as Natasha Romanoff and her superhero alter-ego in the Marvel Comics ensemble movie franchise and has already had a word with Marvel boss Kevin Feige about the possibility of giving the character her own film, reported Female First.

"I've talked to Kevin Feige about it. We're creatively really compatible. I think we both agree that the character is right for a standalone, it's just a case of timing at this point for both Marvel and myself," Johansson said.

But the actress feels Marvel's "really huge roster" of planned projects could make it difficult for them to plan a Black Widow movie.

"Marvel has a really huge roster. They're looking four years ahead. I also have a lot of things that I want to do. If I did it, I would dedicate myself completely to making it amazing. It would have to be the best version that movie could possibly be. Otherwise, I would never do it," she said.