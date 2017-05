Actress Salma Hayek says she suffers from stage fright and hates performing in front of an audience.

The 50-year-old actress says she feels comfortable only in front of the camera, reported Fox News.

“I suffer from stage fright. No one would know it, but I get it really, really bad. If you take the camera away and put me in front of an audience, I just die.

“Once I get onto the stage, you can't tell. But then I can't do anything else the rest of the day because I'm so exhausted,” Hayek says.