Actress Salma Hayek, who was born and raised in Mexico before moving to Hollywood for her career in the 1990s, has made a tutorial video for Mexican slang.

In fun spirit, Hayek goes over phrases like Que Pedo and Eso Que Ni Que. She gives the literal translation but also lets people know what it actually means in her home country, reports people.com.

On the film front, the Mexican actress has been busy promoting her latest film How to Be a Latin Lover.