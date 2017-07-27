Sakshi Verma glad to find place in Hollywood

After working on Hollywood animated projects like "Trolls", "Kung Fu Panda 3" and "The Boss Baby", Sakshi Verma, Senior Technical Director at DreamWorks Animation, says she feels a "deep sense of gratification" when she thinks about her journey from India to the West.

She has also worked on "Megamind", "Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted" and "Penguins of Madagascar".

"I have spent most of my career as a technical director and worked on six blockbuster films in multiple departments. I started off as a Junior Technical Director in the modelling department for ‘Megamind'," Verma told over phone from Glendale, in Los Angeles County.

She added: "After that, I moved to surfacing department which is responsible for texturing and painting of three-dimensional models and other things like grooming fur/hair on characters. My role as a Technical Director was to develop tools and processes to streamline department workflows...."

Verma has also worked in lighting and compositing department as a Senior Technical Director.

She says "reflecting back on these experiences, I get a deep sense of gratification, having worked on these amazing films".

Verma started out with love for "computer science and mathematics" back in school.

"I followed my passion and pursued an undergraduate degree in Computer Science at BITS Pilani. At BITS, I did courses and projects in Computer Graphics, that sparked off my interest in the field of animation," added Verma, who was born and brought up in Faridabad.