Sacha Baron Cohen to play Philip Green in new comedy

Actor Sacha Baron Cohen will reportedly play former British Home Stores owner Philip Green in a new comedy.

Titled Greed, the film is a satirical take on the world of the super-rich and the lavish lifestyles of the elite, perma-tanned billionaire businessmen who invests money into offshore tax havens, reported Contactmusic.

The 45-year-old actor will go through a complete physical transformation for the role.

“Sacha will have an almost uncanny resemblance to Philip and those close to the producers believes it's more than a nod to him. He'll look more portly, with balding grey hair which is left long at the back.

“The transformation will mean nobody will realise it's Sacha, meaning he'll be able to get up to his old tricks again,” a source said.

The film is being directed by British filmmaker Michael Winterbotton.