Ryan Seacrest fine after fire at his mansion

Anchor-producer Ryan Seacrest has assured his fans that everything is fine after a fire at his Beverly Hills Mansion here.

There was an incident of fire at Seacrest's $50 million compound on Sunday night, leaving some heavy damage.

He took to Instagram on Monday to share that everything is fine now, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Seacrest posted a photograph of the aftermath and wrote: "Fire last night at the house -- thank god everyone is ok. Thanks again Beverly Hills Fire Fighters."

According to the Beverly Hills Fire Department, they received a call for the emergency incident at Seacrest's house at around 1:27 a.m.

Seacrest purchased the 9,200 square-feet mansion in May 2012 from Ellen DeGeneres for what was said to be in the range of $37 million to $40 million.