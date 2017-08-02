Ryan Reynolds once painted his friend's office

Actor Ryan Reynolds has revealed that he once painted his friend's office, including the desk and pens, in puce (dark red or purple brown).



"A friend of mine left town for a week. When he was gone, I painted his entire office puce," Reynolds said in a behind-the-scenes video taken from his photoshoot for Men's Health magazine.



Reynolds said that puce is "a strange colour, because it's kind of like this muddy, ugly sort of red".



"But we didn't just paint his office that colour -- we painted everything in his entire office that colour. The inside of his desk, every pencil, every pen, everything," he added.