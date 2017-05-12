Ryan Kelley, Madison McKinley join indie film 'Realms'

Teen Wolf actor Ryan Kelley and Madison McKinley are set to co-star alongside Priya Lundberg, Golf Pichaya and Air Phantila in an indie film Realms.

The film, which is currently being shot in Bangkok, centers on the aftermath of a high-speed police chase that leads to an unexpected crash, two bank robbers and their three hostages taking shelter in a mysterious manor in the woods, reported Deadline.

Daric Gates is directing the film, while Dean Altit and Pakin Maliwan are producing the project.

Kia Jam is exec producing with Malaysian distributor Fita Studios and Thailand Production Company Film Frame Productions.