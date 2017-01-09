Ryan Gosling not sure if Eva Mendes will join him at Oscars

Ryan Gosling is one of the top contenders for best actor at this years Academy awards, but the actor is not sure if his lady love Eva Mendes would be his Oscar date.

The 36-year-old actor, who is nominated for his role in musical La La Land, said he still doesn't know if his partner will join him on what can be the biggest nights of his life, reported Entertainment Tonight.

"Oh, I'm not sure. It's still a little while away," Gosling said when asked if his longtime love would be joining him at the Oscars.

The father of two also shared that Mendes came up with one of most memorable lines of La La Land.

"'LA worships everything and values nothing.' That was something my lady said to me one day and I thought it was so funny I asked her if I could put it in the movie.

"She was kidding, but it's a funny thing to say... I loved when she said it, because it's funny enough to have some truth to it, you know? But it's obviously a joke, so it just seemed appropriate for the movie."