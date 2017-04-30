Robert Zemeckis-Steve Carell film to release in November 2018

Robert Zemeckis and Steve Carell's untitled movie based on the 2010 documentary Marwencol will hit the theatres on November 21 next year.

The film will tell the true story of Mark Hogancamp, who coped with the physical and psychological scars of a violent

assault by building a one-sixth scale model of a fictional World War II-era Belgian village he called Marwencol, reported Entertainment Weekly.

Zemeckis will direct from a script he wrote with Caroline Thompson. Jeff Malmberg, who directed the original documentary, is on board as an executive producer.