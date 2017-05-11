Robert Downey Jr invites fan on 'Avengers: Infinity War' sets

Actor Robert Downey Jr is filming Avengers: Infinity War in Atlanta, and has asked his fans and followers on Instagram to join him on the sets by winning a contest.

The actor will make his comeback as Iron Man in the third Avengers movie.

Downey Jr posted: "You want to hang with me on the set of the latest Avengers? Enter and you shall receive. (Maybe. It is a contest, after all.) Just click the link in my bio or go to omaze.com/rdj. Let's be the do-gooder-est do-gooders together. Flights and hotel on me."

To get on the sets, one needs to donate to the actor's charitable fund Random Act Funding via omaze.

Random Act Funding is his philanthropic organisation. The actor also posted a video, where in he talks about the contest and says he will come back with more information soon.

"Avengers: Infinity War is set to be released in US theatres on May 4, 2018, while the fourth instalment of the film series will come out on May 3, 2019.



Downey Jr was last seen as the superhero on the silver screen in Captain America: Civil War, which will telecast in India on Sunday on Star Movies and Star Movies HD.



He will be seen reprising role of the superhero in forthcoming Hollywood film Spider-Man: Homecoming. The Sony Pictures Entertainment film will release in India on July 7.