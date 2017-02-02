Rihanna is the queen of everything: Drake

R&B star Drake says Rihanna is the queen of everything she does.

The 30-year-old rapper has previously enjoyed an on and off relationship with the 'Love on the Brain' singer which culminated last year, and despite the pair no longer being together it seems the star still holds her in high regard, reported Female First.

"She's like the queen of everything. If you want your woman to feel sexy and you play the Riri records," Drake, 30, said at his show at London's O2 Arena.

The 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker, who has always been open about his liking for Rihanna, is currently being linked with Jennifer Lopez