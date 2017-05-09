  1. Home
Ridley Scott wants to make more movies

  PTI

    PTI | London

    May 9, 2017
Ridley Scott, Michael Fassbender, Alien: Covenant 

Ridley Scott (PHOTO: FacebooK)

Veteran filmmaker Ridley Scott says he wishes he could be as productive as actors and could make more than one movie a year.

The 79-year-old director says he gets frustrated by the fact that one film takes such a long time to complete, reported Femalefirst.

“It drives me crazy that an actor can do four movies in a year and I can't. I was saying that to(Alien: Covenant star) Michael Fassbender,” Scott says.

He adds, “It's fatal to turn up on set and say, 'What are we going to do?' Fatal to discuss where the cameras are going to go. You cannot do that. That's where it comes unhinged.”

