Richard Gere wants to work with director Oren Moverman again

Hollywood star Richard Gere says he wants to work with director Oren Moverman again, after collaborating with him for the third time in The Dinner.

The 67-year-old actor is so impressed with the way Moverman works that he wants to team up with him on “five” more movies, reported Vulture magazine.

“Oren's a very clever guy - he certainly made his movie the way he wanted to. And we're talking about doing four or five other things in the future, so I guess you're going to have to see us together again at some point,” Gere says.

The Dinner follows two couples who are dining at an upscale restaurant and during the course of their meal it becomes clear that they are all struggling with family issues.