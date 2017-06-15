Reynolds makes terminally ill fan's dream come true

Actor Ryan Reynolds made a younger fan named Daniel Downing's dream come true after he video called the five-year-old who reportedly has a few months to live.

After hearing about the youngster's terminal illness, Reynolds organised a phone call in between filming "Deadpool 2" to the fan, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Downing was diagnosed with cancer, pontine glioma, and at the start of the month it was confirmed that he had an inoperable brain tumour.

Following the diagnosis, his family and friends were determined to make his final months as memorable as possible, with a phone call from Reynolds being one of them.

In an emotional video, Reynolds can be seen speaking the Downing, who tells him about how "poorly" he has been while surrounded by his mother, step-father Ady, older brother Jack, and two of the family's baby sitters.

Suddenly being able to chat to his idol, the boy cheekily asked if he could FaceTime him to show off his "Deadpool" T-shirt.

Seeing his fan face-to-face, Reynolds said: "Ah that's awesome, what an awesome T-shirt! You know I'm the only guy who doesn't have one of those T-shirts, I need to get one of those."

Reynolds added: "Yeah I am outside, you know what I'm doing right now? I'm filming ‘Deadpool 2'. I'm about to walk into the set and shoot ‘Deadpool 2'."

