Reynolds, Lively surprise McCarthy on TV show

Popular Hollywood couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively surprised actress Melissa McCarthy during their appearance on the TV show Saturday Night Live.

McCarthy was hosting the show on Saturday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

She centered her monologue on Mother's Day.

"All our purses are filled with weird old cracker crumbs and dirty Purell bottles," McCarthy joked before plucking one mother from the audience and whisking her backstage to meet the crew.

They then encountered Reynolds and Lively, who hugged the mother and offered their congratulations.

"What are you doing here?" McCarthy asked.

Reynolds replied: "You invited us."

"Yes I did," said McCarthy, who then drank what appeared to be a tequila shot with her guest.

This was McCarthy's fifth time hosting the show.