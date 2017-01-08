Actors Ralph Fiennes and Hugh Laurie have joined Will Ferrell and John C Reilly in "Sherlock and Watson".

In the third team-up for Ferrell and Reilly after "Talladega Nights" and "Step Brothers", Ferrell is starring as Holmes and Reilly is playing his erstwhile sidekick, Dr Watson in the movie, while character details of Fiennes and Laurie are still under wraps, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Ethan Coen is directing the film, which is a comedic take on literature's great detective, Sherlock Holmes, while Ferrell, Adam McKay, Jimmy Miller and Clayton Townsend are producing.